The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Derick David Rudolph Crawford, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Crawford, whose last known address is #12 Lakes Close, Eden Lodge, St. Michael, is approximately five feet eight inches (5’8″) tall, of dark complexion, and has a muscular build.

He is advised that he may present himself, accompanied by an attorney, to the Criminal Investigations Department (C.I.D.), Northern Division, District “E” Police Station, Major Walk, Speightstown, St. Peter.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Derick David Rudolph Crawford is asked to contact C.I.D. Northern Division at 422-0813 or 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons, and anyone found committing this offence may be prosecuted.