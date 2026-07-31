Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing man Shem Tomas William Clarke, 24, of 4th Avenue, Belair Terrace, St Philip, who was last seen on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Clarke is approximately five feet, nine inches (5’9″) tall, of slim build and brown complexion. He has long hair plaited in cornrows, a tattoo of a trident behind his left ear, and both of his upper front teeth are chipped.

He is known to frequent the Blades Hill No. 2 and Kirtons, St Philip areas.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shem Tomas William Clarke is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 430-6318, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.