Police seek public’s help in locating owner of bicycle found in Chapman Lane

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the owner of a bicycle discovered by police along Chapman Lane, St. Michael, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

The bicycle was left at the scene of a crime and is currently in police custody.

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 430-7192 or 430-7193, Police Emergency at 211, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477).