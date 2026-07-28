The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Tyrese Leroy Farrell, alias “Twin”, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Farrell, whose last known address is Ealing Park South, Christ Church, is approximately five feet, 11 inches tall, slim-built and of dark complexion.

He has a tattoo of the words “Time Is Master” on his left wrist and a tattoo of a lifeline on his right wrist.

Tyrese Leroy Farrell is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Hastings/Worthing Police Station, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Tyrese Leroy Farrell is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7612 or 430-7614, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Anyone caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.