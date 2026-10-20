Police seek public’s help in locating wanted man, Chidi Uzomba

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Chidi Uzomba, a Nigerian national who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Uzomba is approximately six feet (6′ 0″) tall, of dark complexion and medium build. He has a tattoo of a human face on his left arm.

Chidi Uzomba is advised that he can present himself at any police station, accompanied by an attorney of his choice.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Chidi Uzomba is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.