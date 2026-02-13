Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing teenager Alicia Azariah Destiny Wiltshire.

The 15-year-old student of Grantley Adams Secondary School, of Martindale Road, St. Michael, was last seen around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 11th February 2026.

She was last seen wearing long black leggings and a yellow T-shirt.

Wiltshire is approximately five feet seven inches (5’7”) tall, with a slim build and light brown complexion.

Her hair is black, straightened, and pulled back, with an extension at the top.

She has pierced ears, each wearing a small gold-coloured bob with a red stone in the centre.

Alicia is known to frequent the areas of Campaign Land, Martindale Road, and Denton Road, St. Michael.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Central Police Station at 430-7676, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.