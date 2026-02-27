Police seek public’s help to identify person of interest

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest.

He is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Anyone who can identify this individual is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at 418 2608 or 418 2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Anyone caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.