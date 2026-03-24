Police seeking help in locating stolen vehicle

The Barbados Police Service (BPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen motor car with registration number MA5738, taken from Brandons Beach, St. Michael, at approximately 9:52 p.m. yesterday.

The vehicle is a white 2023 MG ZS electric motor car with silver rims, silver accents, and a black leather interior.

Both the left and right sides of the rear bumper have slight damage. There are no other distinguishing marks.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), Police Emergency at 211, or the Black Rock Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7223.