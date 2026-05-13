Police seeking public’s help in locating 13-year-old Kemera Murray

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing girl Kemera Murray, 13, of Block 1B, Meadow Road, Wildey, St. Michael, who was last seen on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, wearing a blue crop top dress and black leggings.

Murray is about five feet six inches (5’6″) in height, slim-built, and of a dark complexion.

She has short hair braided in cornrows.

Kemera is known to frequent the Oistins area in Christ Church.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kemera Murray is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.