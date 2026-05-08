Police seeking public’s help in locating 86-year old man

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing man Carlisle Thorne, 86, of 1st Avenue, Lower Richmond Gap, St. Michael, who was last seen at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2026.

At the time, he was wearing a dark blue hat, a black polo shirt, red three-quarter pants with black and white stripes at the sides, and a pair of Crocs.

Thorne is approximately six feet one inch (6’1″) in height, of dark complexion and slim build, with brown eyes. He is partially bald with low greying hair at the sides and has a tattoo of a heart with a dagger through it on his left forearm.

Thorne suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carlisle Thorne is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or 417-7501, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.