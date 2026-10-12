The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Don Ricardo Sealy, 52, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Sealy, whose last known address is Bonita Apartment #2, Maxwell, Christ Church, is approximately five feet five inches (5’ 5”) tall, of dark complexion and medium build.

Don Ricardo Sealy is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Hastings/Worthings Police Station, Hastings, Christ Church, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Don Ricardo Sealy is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Hastings/Worthings Police Station at 430-7612 or 430-7614, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Anyone caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.