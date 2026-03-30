Police seeking public’s help in locating Jaheim Remere Holder

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jaheim Remere Holder, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Holder, whose last known address is Licorish Village, My Lord’s Hill, St. Michael, is approximately five feet seven inches (5′ 7″) in height, slim built, and has a dark complexion.

Jaheim Remere Holder is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (Central), Pinfold Street, St. Michael, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Jaheim Remere Holder is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (Central) at telephone numbers 430-7189 or 430-7190, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.