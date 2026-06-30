Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing girl Kemera Murray, 13, of Blackman Field, Pine, St. Michael, who was last seen on Monday, June 29, 2026.

She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with an image of a bear on the front, short dark blue cargo jeans, and brown and gold slides.

Murray is approximately five feet seven inches (5’7″) in height, of slim build and dark complexion. She has a small scar on her right temple.

Murray is known to frequent Oistins and Sayers Court, Christ Church.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kemera Murray is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.