Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing man Richard Rudolph Cumberbatch, 53, of Ashford, St. Thomas, who was last seen around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, wearing a red polo shirt, light blue long jeans, and a pair of white sneakers.

Cumberbatch is approximately five feet four inches (5’4″) tall, of slim build and brown complexion, with a low black haircut and a receding hairline.

He has an erect appearance and walks with his head tilted slightly to the left.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Richard Rudolph Cumberbatch is asked to contact the District ‘D’ Police Station at 419-1726, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.