Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing girl Aaliyah Patricia Phillips, 14, of Villa Road, Brittons Hill, St. Michael, who left home on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, sometime between 12:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Phillips is approximately five feet (5′) tall, of medium build and dark brown complexion.

She was last seen wearing long straight woven braids styled into a single ponytail and brown-framed spectacles, one arm of which is broken and secured with tape.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aaliyah Patricia Phillips is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608 or 430-7614, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.