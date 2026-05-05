Police seeking public’s help in locating missing teen

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing girl Keimone Donica Speede, 14, of Upper Carters Gap, Enterprise B, Christ Church, who was last seen at approximately 2:37 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2026.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, long black and white pants, and white slippers, and was carrying a blue and pink haversack.

Speede is approximately five feet five inches (5’5″) in height, of slim build and dark complexion.

Speede is known to frequent the Silver Sands area of Christ Church and has a history of running away.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Keimone Donica Speede is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 430-2612 or 430-2604, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.