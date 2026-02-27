Police seeking public’s help in locating missing woman Julia Angela Layne

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing woman Julia Angela Layne, of #38 Golden Circle, Amity Lodge, Rendezvous, Christ Church.

The 56-year-old was last seen on Sunday, February 15, 2026, around 7:00 a.m. at Amity Lodge, Christ Church. She was wearing a red T-shirt, a red hat, and pink knee-length leggings.

Layne is approximately five feet six inches (5’6″) tall, of slim build, and of brown complexion. She wears her hair in dreadlocks and has a discolouration on her left shoulder, along with a red letter “J” tattooed on the inside of her left wrist.

She is known to frequent the Dover area and the Graeme Hall Swamp in Christ Church.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Julia Angela Layne is asked to contact the Hastings Worthings Police Station at 430 7608 or 430 7614, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800 TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.