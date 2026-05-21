The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Terry Corie Alexandra Waldron, alias ‘Mad Rapper’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Waldron, who has no fixed place of abode, is approximately five feet nine inches (5′ 9″) tall, slim built, dark in complexion, and has dreadlocks.

He has a tattoo of a puzzle covering his left eye, another with the word ‘ERICA’ on his left wrist, and a third tattoo with the word ‘OUTLAW’ on his right forearm.

Terry Corie Alexandra Waldron is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (South), Oistins Station, Oistins, Christ Church, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Waldron is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at telephone numbers 418-2608 or 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800 8477 (TIPS), or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.