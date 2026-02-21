Police seeking public’s help in locating wanted man, Jaheim Canute Collins

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jaheim Canute Collins, alias ‘Jam’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Collins, whose last known address is Silver Sands, Christ Church, is approximately five feet eight inches (5’ 8”) in height, slim built and has a brown complexion.

Jaheim Canute Collins is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Jaheim Canute Collins, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at telephone numbers 418-2608 or 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.