The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Tonio Thelstone Garnes, also known as ‘Blacka’ or ‘Darkman,’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Garnes, whose last known address is King William Street, St. Michael, is approximately five feet ten inches (5’10”) in height, of dark complexion and slim build.

He has a tattoo of a firearm on his right bicep and the word ‘Nickolett’ on the right side of his neck.

Garnes is advised that he may present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Christ Church, at 418-2609 or 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are reminded that harbouring or assisting a wanted person is a serious offence and anyone caught doing so may be prosecuted.