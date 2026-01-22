Police seeking public’s identifying person of interest

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest.

He is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Anyone who identifies this individual is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Department (Hastings/Worthing) at 430-7614 or 430-7219, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or Police Emergency at 211.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons.

Anyone found committing this offence can be prosecuted.