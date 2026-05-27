The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Tia Gittens, a ward of the Child Care Board, who has been reported missing. She was last seen on May 22, 2026.

At the time, she was wearing long grey sweatpants, a black sweater and a pair of slippers.

Police said Gittens had been admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), but left the institution without being formally discharged.

She is approximately five feet four inches (5’4″) tall, slimly built and of brown complexion.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tia Gittens is asked to contact the Central Police Station at 430-7676 or 430-7630, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.