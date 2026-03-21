Police seeks public’s help locating escaped prisoner Jadon Branker

The Barbados Police Service (BPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating escaped prisoner Jadon O’Neal Branker, 22, of 6th Avenue, Kendal Crescent, Christ Church, who escaped lawful custody while at the Oistins Magistrates’ Court.

Branker is approximately five feet nine inches (5’9″) tall, of brown complexion and stocky build. At the time of his escape, he was wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jadon O’Neal Branker is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or 418-2606, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.