Police clarify payments for extra-duty work

The Barbados Police Service is pushing back against what it describes as misinformation concerning payments for extra-duty and flexible responsibility duties performed by police officers.

The clarification follows information circulated on social media.

Police Commissioner Sonia Boyce says all allowances submitted for duties performed in June have been paid.

She says officers affected by the payment discrepancies will be contacted individually by the Accounts Department.

The Commissioner is also criticising the information circulated, saying it creates unnecessary concern among the public.