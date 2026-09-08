Police walk-through aims to strengthen trust in Chapman Lane and New Orleans

Chapman Lane and New Orleans came alive this evening as Commissioner of Police Sonia Boyce, Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice Michael Lashley and several top-ranking officers walked through the neighbourhood.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening trust in communities that have long felt overlooked.

Along the narrow streets, residents spoke with the Commissioner, sharing concerns about the absence of proper lighting and a lack of employment opportunities.

The initiative was reinforced by Minister Lashley, who publicly endorsed the Commissioner’s approach.

He spoke of building bonds within the community and having more walk-throughs.

He also outlined some plans for the area.