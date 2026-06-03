The Barbados Police Service is warning the public about a recent scam involving individuals impersonating police officers and contacting people through WhatsApp video calls.

In a statement, police said the scammers reportedly speak with foreign accents and use profile pictures and backgrounds featuring the words “Barbados Police Force”, along with crests or imagery designed to resemble the official Barbados Police Service insignia.

During the calls, the individuals falsely claim that a scammer has hacked the victim’s bank account using privacy software and that they are attempting to recover the stolen funds.

As part of the scheme, victims are asked to show or provide images of identification cards, bank cards and other personal documents for verification purposes.

The Barbados Police Service stressed that these individuals are not police officers.

Authorities emphasised that at no time will the Barbados Police Service request personal identification documents, bank cards, banking information, passwords, PINs or any other sensitive information through WhatsApp, video calls, social media platforms or other online channels.

Members of the public are being strongly urged not to engage with these individuals, not to provide any personal or financial information, and to immediately end any such communication.

Police say a full investigation into the matter is underway.