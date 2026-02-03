Political race heats up in St. Philip South

Political activity is heating up in St. Philip South, where candidates are describing the upcoming general election as a decisive moment for voters.

Incumbent and candidate for the Barbados Labour Party, Indar Weir, says his campaign is progressing well, although he acknowledged there is still work to be done in certain areas.

This is the second attempt at elective politics for the Democratic Labour Party’s candidate, Neil Marshall, though he has been managing campaigns for longer.

He says his campaign is gaining momentum.