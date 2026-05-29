A 213.5 million dollar expansion at the Port of Bridgetown is being described as the beginning of the next chapter in the facility’s development.

The commissioning of the new Berth 6, which includes infrastructure, cranes and equipment, forms part of ongoing upgrades aimed at transforming the port into a state-of-the-art facility capable of meeting regional and international shipping demands.

Rachelle Agard attended the commissioning ceremony and filed this report.