Port of Bridgetown commissions new Berth 6 expansion

Major expansion works are continuing at the Port of Bridgetown with the official commissioning of Berth 6, a project valued at 213.5 million dollars.

Chairman of Barbados Port Inc., Peter Odle, said the cost of the new berth includes infrastructure, cranes and equipment.

He noted that the investment demonstrates the commitment of Barbados Port Inc. to advancing a bold vision for the future of international trade, logistics and cruise tourism in Barbados.

Mr. Odle made the comments during the official commissioning ceremony.

He also revealed that, in addition to the new berth, the development includes an upland expansion package comprising 9.4 acres of container yard space.