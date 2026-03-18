Portvale sugar factory workers strike two days into harvest

Just two days into the 2026 sugar harvest, workers at the Portvale Sugar Factory downed tools.

Employees at the Blowers, St. James facility walked off the job around 7 this morning, striking over a range of unresolved issues.

Following a meeting with the workers, General Secretary of the Unity Workers Union, Caswell Franklyn, said they were frustrated over the factory’s management failure to address several outstanding grievances.

Our Anesta Henry has that story.