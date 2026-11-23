Potential of electric vehicles to support national energy grid being explored
Barbados is exploring how electric vehicles, solar systems and battery storage could work together to support the national electricity grid.
The initiative is being tested through a Vehicle-to-Grid and Virtual Power Plant Pilot Project, which officials say could help reduce the country’s dependence on imported fossil fuels and improve energy security.
The project was the focus of a stakeholder workshop and demonstration at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre today.