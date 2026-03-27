Poultry farmers to discuss impact of rising energy costs on industry

Egg and poultry farmers will be meeting this weekend to discuss certain issues of importance to the industry at this time.

Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society, James Paul, says one of the key topics to be discussed is the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its impact on petroleum prices.

Mr Paul says a rise in oil prices will increase the cost of inputs for poultry farmers.

The meeting held by the Barbados Egg and Poultry Producers Association, will take place at the BAS’ Grotto, headquarters, starting at 10 a.m.

Mr Paul has advised that the BAS has made a proposal to Government to cushion the agriculture sector, as it relates to rising energy costs.