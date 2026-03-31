The drop in form by the Barbados senior men’s national football team is raising concerns.

That’s the view of two Premier League coaches, Renaldo Gilkes of Kickstart Rush and Corey Barrow of Ellerton, who were guests on last night’s edition of Touchline on CBC TV-8.

The Tridents currently languish at 179–180th in the world rankings, following back-to-back defeats in Group “C” of the CONCACAF Friendly Series in Bonaire.

Barbados first lost 3–1 to St. Martin, before being edged 3–2 by St. Vincent and the Grenadines.