Preparations in full swing for Party Monarch and Fusions

Preparations are in full swing ahead of tomorrow’s Party Monarch competition and tonight’s Fusions show, with the National Botanical Gardens and CARIFESTA House transformed into vibrant entertainment venues.

Significant upgrades have been made to CARIFESTA House, enhancing its capacity to host major events.

The structure, which was originally erected for last year’s CARIFESTA celebrations, has now been converted into a permanent multipurpose venue designed to accommodate parties, fêtes, weddings and other social functions.

A standout feature of the upgraded facility is a newly installed central structure equipped with industrial fans.

The system is designed to improve ventilation by extracting heat while also helping to stabilise the tent during storms or adverse weather conditions.

Shawn Henry, a member of the team from Undercover Canvas and Awnings, the company responsible for the installation, said the project would typically take around two months to complete.

However, with strong support from the Government and the dedication of the construction team, the work was completed in just three weeks.

Mr. Henry said the space will be a beautiful venue for both tourists and locals once completed.

Meanwhile, at the National Botanical Gardens, preparations for tomorrow’s Party Monarch competition were entering their final stages.

During a visit to the venue, crews were putting the finishing touches in place.

The bars, stage, video screens and sound system had already been installed, with only final testing and checks remaining ahead of the event.

Despite the threat of inclement weather, organisers on site expressed confidence that the show will go on.

According to them, “No rain can stop this jam.”