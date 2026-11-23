Plans are taking shape as the countdown continues to the finals of the Prime Minister’s Cup at Kensington Oval on November 30.

Members of the organising committee toured the region’s mecca today, revealing that the free tickets on offer to the public have been well received.

Spectators will have the chance to witness both the men’s and women’s champions take home a $100,000 grand prize on Independence Night.

Physical or digital tickets are required for entry, and Chairman of the Organising Committee Omari Eastmond says they are expecting a massive crowd.

Prime Minister’s Cup Project Manager Kemar Hinds says the tournament continues to grow from strength to strength.

Member of the Organising Committee Taahir Bulbulia says entertainment will be part and parcel of finals night.