The Barbados Tridents men’s and women’s teams were the special guests of President of Barbados, the Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, last evening.

The team and backroom staff were joined by government officials for a welcome reception at State House, as the countdown continues to the start of the Barbados leg of the 2026 CPL.

During the event, a presentation was made to the President by the captains of both Trident teams, Chris Green and Hayley Matthews.

It was a jersey bearing the President’s name.

The Tridents get going tomorrow at Kensington Oval with a double-header, as the Women’s CPL bowls off at 3 p.m.

Defending Women’s champion Barbados Tridents will take on Trinbago Knight Riders, then the men will take to the field at 8 p.m. for another rivalry, Tridents men versus TKR men.