President Bostic celebrates Barbados’ latest centenarians

Two of Barbados’ latest centenarians received a special visit from the President of Barbados, the Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, who joined family and friends in celebrating their lives and legacies.

The visit provided an opportunity to honour them by listening to their stories and highlighting their contributions over the years.

During the first visit, 100-year-old Velveteen Jones attributed her long life to her relationship with God.

The other centenarian, Hilda Lyte, was also honoured to be visited by the President as she celebrated her milestone.

She shared some of her fondest memories of growing up with her grandmother.