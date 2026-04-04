President Bostic urges youth to be Christ-like
President of Barbados, Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, has challenged the nation’s youth to be like Jesus and love people unconditionally.
He also urged them to recognise that everyone has faults.
The Head of State made the call while speaking directly to young people attending the James Street Methodist Church’s Good Friday cantata.
The President is also encouraging young people to follow Jesus and lead by example in their schools and communities.