President challenges Berean Bible Church to strengthen youth mentoring

The President of Barbados is challenging the Berean Bible Church to play a greater role in mentoring young people, warning that too many are losing their way.

His Excellency the Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic was speaking at the church’s 70th anniversary service this morning.

He urged members to take a personal approach to youth mentoring, starting with young people in their own communities.

President Bostic is proposing that each church member dedicate time to mentoring at least one young person.

He says such an effort could help strengthen the church.