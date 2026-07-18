His Excellency The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, President of Barbados, has paid tribute to the late National Hero and cricketing legend, The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers.

In a statement, President Bostic said it is with profound sorrow that he joins the people of Barbados, and indeed the world, in mourning the passing of Sir Garfield.

The President said Barbados has lost a son of incomparable stature, yet remains forever enriched by the gift of his life and the example he set.

He said Sir Garry was more than a sportsman; he was the embodiment of Barbadian excellence, resilience and grace.

President Bostic also indicated that Sir Garry’s genius on the cricket field brought glory to the nation and inspired generations across the globe, while his humility and humanity off the field reflected the very best of who we are as a people.

The Head of State also extended heartfelt condolences to Sir Garry’s family, friends and all who cherished him.