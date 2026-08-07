The Common Entrance Examination is not an easy assignment.

This point was emphasised by President of Barbados, His Excellency the Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, during his address at the fifth annual Resilience Awards Ceremony hosted by the Barbados Association of Professional Social Workers (BAPSW) at the Warrens Office Complex today.

In his address, His Excellency commended the dedicated efforts of several key groups involved in supporting students.

He congratulated the Ministries of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs and Education, Transformation, as well as parents and guardians, acknowledging their collective commitment to fostering resilience and academic success among young learners.

The Barbadian Head of State said many students had to overcome numerous obstacles and personal challenges to succeed in the examination.

He urged them to remember the assistance they received and be prepared to help others.