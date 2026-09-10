President pays special visit to honour centenarians

Two of Barbados’ latest centenarians received a special visit from the President of Barbados, the Most Honourable Jeffery Bostic, who joined family and friends in celebrating their lives and legacies.

The visits provided an opportunity to honour the centenarians by listening to their stories and highlighting their contributions over the years.

During the first visit, 100-year-old Velveteen Jones attributed her longevity to her relationship with God.

The other centenarian, Hilda Lyte, was also recently honoured by the President after reaching the milestone.

She shared some of her fondest memories of growing up with her grandmother.