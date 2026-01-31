Pride of Gall Hill Football Club has received a sponsorship boost from one of its stalwarts.

Former Barbados national player and manager Eyre Sealy is now the club’s title sponsor.

The owner of Eyre’s Meat Shop Inc. made a presentation of two football kits, balls, and other equipment to the team for the 2026 season at the Joseph “Joe” Edghill Recreational Park recently.

The Premier League outfit will now be branded Eyre’s Meat Shop Pride of Gall Hill and also receive a cash injection from the director of MacGyvers Construction, Enoch Legal.

BLP candidate for Christ Church West Central, Adrian Forde, was on hand and said the constituency has several sporting icons Barbados can be proud of, and wished the team success in the 2026 BFA season.