Prime Minister calls for dedicated DPP unit to tackle case backlog

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says there is an urgent need to establish a dedicated unit within the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to address the growing backlog of cases currently pending in the judicial system.

Speaking during the debate on the Supreme Court of Judicature (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lower House today, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of such a specialised unit in streamlining the prosecution process.

She explained that the primary focus of the unit would be to expedite the handling of firearm-related offences, which have contributed significantly to the current backlog of cases.

By creating a team solely responsible for these matters, Government aims to ensure that justice is administered both swiftly and effectively.

Prime Minister Mottley also assured the House that the law would be enforced with renewed vigour and efficiency, reinforcing the commitment to uphold public safety and the rule of law.

She said the initiative is expected to enhance the overall functioning of the justice system, reduce delays and deliver timely resolutions to cases that have been stalled for too long.