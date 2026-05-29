Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says Barbados and Barbadians must never confuse freedom with the freedom to terrorise other people in their communities.

She said that, regrettably, the country has seen developments which may not be as severe as in other parts of the region, but stressed that for Barbados, it is already enough and must be reversed.

Prime Minister Mottley added that Barbados is a society capable of deciding what it accepts and what it ultimately rejects.

She also called on every right-thinking Barbadian and all Members of Parliament to coordinate the establishment of parenting clubs in every community and create spaces for reasoning and discussion.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that while not everyone may be saved, there remains a responsibility to save the majority.