Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is calling on adults across Barbados to take a more active role in the lives of young people.

Speaking during the Ideas Forum in St Andrew, the Prime Minister said government programmes alone cannot address the challenges facing youth, and more adults must volunteer their time to mentor the next generation.

The Prime Minister added that Barbados must re-create that sense of community, where young people benefit from the guidance and support of a wider network of adults.

She says many Barbadians can identify someone who played an important role in shaping their lives. This, she says, is impactful.