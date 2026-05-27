Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is joining Barbadians in celebrating Lisa Wade, whom she described as a daughter of the soil whose excellence has carried her to the highest levels of global leadership.

In a message posted on her social media page, Prime Minister Mottley said Wade’s nomination to become the next President-Elect of the International Actuarial Association is historic not only for Barbados, but for the entire Caribbean.

She noted that the nomination places one of the region’s own on the path to lead a global professional body representing actuaries across more than 115 countries.

Prime Minister Mottley said the achievement serves as another reminder of what Barbados continues to produce.

“From this little rock of 166 square miles, we have given the world people of discipline, intellect, service and courage. Bajans who know where they come from, and still have the confidence to serve on the world stage,” the Prime Minister stated.