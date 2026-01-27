Prime Minister invites CARICOM, Commonwealth to observe general election

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says she has invited CARICOM and the Commonwealth to observe the February 11th general election.

She made the announcement following calls by Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne for her to postpone the February 11th general election, and his threat to take the matter to court if she does not.

Prime Minister Mottley said this morning she has sent correspondence to CARICOM and the Commonwealth requesting a team of independent observers for the polls.

Prime Minister Mottley insists that, contrary to what Mr. Thorne is suggesting, she does not have the right to change an election date once it is declared.

However, Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne maintains that every citizen must be given the opportunity to vote.