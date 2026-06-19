Prime Minister leads tributes to Sir Emile Straker

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is leading tributes to Sir Charles Emile Straker, who passed away early this morning.

She says Sir Emile was one of this nation’s most beloved cultural icons, a son of the soil and the unmistakable voice of the internationally renowned Merrymen, and notes his passing is a national loss.

She says for more than six decades, Sir Emile’s voice, songwriting, musicianship and generosity of spirit helped tell Barbados’ story to the world.

Among Sir Emile’s honours were the Barbados Service Star, the Pride of Barbados Award, the Barbados Centennial Honour, the Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to tourism and the music industry in Barbados.

In 2019, he received the Knight of St. Andrew, one of the nation’s highest honours, for his role in the establishment and development of the Merrymen and their unique genre of music.