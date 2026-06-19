June 19, 2026

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Regional News

Ambassador Vic Fernandes pays tribute to Sir Emile Straker Ambassador Vic Fernandes pays tribute to Sir Emile Straker 1

Ambassador Vic Fernandes pays tribute to Sir Emile Straker

June 19, 2026
Canada reaffirms commitment to Barbados and the Caribbean CANDA 2

Canada reaffirms commitment to Barbados and the Caribbean

June 19, 2026
Newly appointed BHTA Chairman calls for shared responsibility in tourism bhta 3

Newly appointed BHTA Chairman calls for shared responsibility in tourism

June 19, 2026
Prime Minister leads tributes to Sir Emile Straker video template 4

Prime Minister leads tributes to Sir Emile Straker

June 19, 2026

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