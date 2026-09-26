Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has paid tribute to former senior public servant Erskine Griffith, who has passed away.

Griffith was one of Barbados’ most respected public servants, rising from humble beginnings to serve as Director of Finance and Economic Affairs and Head of the Public Service before retiring in 2000.

Prime Minister Mottley described Griffith as “a son of the soil” who rose through the public service through “hard work, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to country”, adding that his service left an enduring example of “integrity, humility and commitment”.

The full statement by the Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on the passing of Doug Hoyte follows:

Today, I received with deep sadness the news of the passing of Mr. Erskine Griffith — a son of the soil who rose from humble beginnings to become one of Barbados’ most respected public servants.

For many years after Independence, our public service earned a reputation for excellence, driven by women and men of integrity, diligence and quiet devotion to duty. Erskine Griffith was one of those pillars. Through hard work, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to country, he rose to the highest levels of the public service, eventually serving as Director of Finance and Economic Affairs and Head of the Public Service until his retirement in 2000.

His journey stands as a powerful reminder of what is possible for every Barbadian who is prepared to give of their best. In every role he held, Mr. Griffith gave Barbados the fullness of his talent, his training and his character.

Before becoming Director of Finance and Economic Affairs, he served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance to six Ministers of Finance — Prime Ministers Tom Adams, Sir Harold St. John, The Right Excellent Errol Barrow, Sir Lloyd Sandford and Owen Arthur, as well as Sir Richard Haynes — and did so with professionalism and loyalty under both the Barbados Labour Party and the Democratic Labour Party, always placing country above party.

Even after his formal retirement, Mr. Griffith continued to answer the call to national duty. He represented Barbados with distinction as our first ambassador to the World Trade Organisation in Geneva and later returned home to serve as a Government Senator and Minister of Agriculture. His readiness to serve, time and again, spoke volumes about the man he was.

On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I honour his life and his contribution. His service is an enduring example of the kind of integrity, humility and commitment we should all strive for, and of the standard we should expect when we encounter our public service.

In recognition of his service as member of the Cabinet, Mr Griffith will be accorded an official funeral, the details of which will be made public by the Cabinet Office after consultation with his family.

To his family and friends, I extend heartfelt sympathy and the comfort of a grateful nation. May you find peace in knowing that his work has left Barbados better than he found it.

May the soul of Erskine Griffith rest in peace and rise in glory.